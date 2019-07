BJP to revive plan for secured settlements for KPs in Kashmir: Madhav

July 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Devjyot Ghoshal, Alasdair Pal

The Bharatiya Janata Party will revive a plan to build secured camps to resettle scores of Hindus (migrant Kashmiri Pandits) in Kashmir, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav said.

Madhav, who is the BJP national general secretary responsible for Kashmir, said his party was committed to helping bring back some of the estimated 200,000-300,000 Kashmiri Pandits, who fled the Valley in the aftermath of an armed revolt that began in 1989.

“Their fundamental rights of returning to the valley have to be respected. At the same time, we have to provide them proper security,” Madhav said in an interview, referring to the Kashmiri Hindus, also known as Pandits.

He said that a previous PDP-BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir state had considered building either separate or mixed resettlement townships, but had been unable to make headway.

“No consensus could be built around any one view,” he said.

The construction of segregated enclaves has little or no support from the region’s local political parties, Muslim leadership and groups representing the Pandits who fled the Valley.

The India’s Home Ministry, which would be involved in any such building activity in the Kashmir, did not respond to a request for comment.

A blueprint unveiled by the state government in 2015 had proposed self-contained, heavily guarded colonies for returning Pandits, complete with schools, shopping malls, hospitals and playgrounds.

Separatist groups in the region had opposed the project, with some likening it to Israeli settlements within Palestinian territories.

The plan eventually stalled, particularly after the BJP’s alliance with PDP collapsed in June 2018, leading to the state coming under New Delhi’s direct rule.

New state elections are likely before the end of the year.

The BJP is confident that it will win the upcoming state poll, Madhav said, adding that the resettlement plan would be back in play.

“I am sure when we come back to power, we will again take it up and try and see if a solution can be found,” he said.

Unlike the last time, the BJP isn’t looking to come to power through alliances, Madhav said, freeing itself of major regional parties that represent the region’s Muslims.

The issue of KPs resettlement in Kashmir has long been on the agenda of the BJP, but appears to have received fresh impetus after the party’s second successive general election victory in May.

The BJP won 303 out of 542 seats on offer, handing Prime Minister Narendra Modi another five-year term.

After living side-by-side with Kashmiri Muslims for centuries, Pandits fled for safety after the militancy flared up in 1989.

Only around 800 Pandit families now remain in the Valley, according to some estimates.

But there is widespread opposition to any push for separate townships for returning Hindus in the Kashmir Valley, ranging from separatists to Kashmiri Pandit leaders.

Sanjay Tickoo, a Pandit community leader who has continued to live in Kashmir, said the idea of building exclusive settlements with enhanced security was an unrealistic solution that would invite a backlash.

“Is it possible to live in a caged manner, in a caged zone, with security?” he said. “I have to move out of that township, I have to work, I have to earn. I cannot get everything in that township.”

Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq met some Kashmiri Pandits last month and said he found that there was a consensus against separate settlements.

“If you put them in separate colonies, in settlements and under barbed wire, that kills the whole purpose of trying to build, again, a community, which is based on mutual trust and respect,” Mirwaiz said.

Leaders from the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, the two main regional parties in Kashmir, said they supported the return of KPs but were opposed to separate townships.