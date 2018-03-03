BJP takes on CM, sides with HEM

Don’t detain anyone, don’t interrogate anyone: BJP minister asks Police
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, March 02:
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cabinet ministers Choudhary Lal Singh and Chander Prakash Ganga took on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti by addressing a rally at Kootah organised by Hindu Ekta Manch that is fighting for the release of the rape-and-murder accused of an eight-year-old Gujjar girl.
“Let the CM return, I and Lal Singh will meet her and ensure that the investigation is handed over to CBI as people have lost faith in the Crime Branch probe,” Industries Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga said in Rasana.
“We have sympathy for you. We will meet the CM. Injustice with the people will not be allowed,” he said.
Ganga directed SSP Kathua, the BJP’s minister said, “Don’t detain anyone from this village. You have detained underage boys. This is democracy not British rule.”
He said the detained persons should not be interrogated and their medical examination should be conducted and concerned police should be informed.
“Unnecessary people are being detained. SSP Kathua should ensure local police and Deputy Commissioner, Kathua are informed. They should give security to people of Rasana and not harass them,” he said.
