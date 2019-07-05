BJP strengthening democracy at grass root level: Ashok Koul

July 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State General Secretary (Organization), Ashok Koul Thursday said the party was strengthening the democracy at grass root level.

Talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS) on the sidelines of the Panchayat raj convention in Srinagar, Koul said that the party has called five sarpanches each from the district and are holding deliberations with them regarding certain issues.

“Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also laid stress on strengthening the democracy on grass roots level. On Shah’s directions, we have been organizing conventions here to get the feedback from the people on the ground,” he said.

He added that the feedback they receive during these conventions will be forwarded to the government accordingly.

He said the conventions will also deliberate upon the recently concluded ‘Back to village’, adding that the feedback of the program will also be forwarded to the government.

Meanwhile, the sarpanches in the conventions raised several issues and demanded the intervention of higher ups.