‘BJP state media coordinator joins Congress in Inderwal’

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 03:
Prominent youth activists of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) including BJP state Media coordinator Sheikh Imran from Gugara area of Inderwal constituency joined Indian National Congress (INC), a spokesman said.
In a statement, the spokesman said that the new entrants reposed their faith in the policies and programmes of the party, saying “it alone can safeguard the article 370 and 35-A of Jammu and Kashmir and ensure equitable development of all the three regions of the State”.
the new entrants into party-fold, Vice President JKPCC and MLA Inderwal Ghulam Mohammad Saroori said Congress has “always provided a vibrant platform to youth to play their designated role in the State polity and help in shaping its politico-economic destiny”.
described joining of BJP State Media Coordinator and other activists as “vindication of pro-people policies of Congress and the role played in socio-economic development and political empowerment of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh over the years”.
was passing through a most difficult phase, as the PDP-BJP dispensation has not only failed on deliverance front but was also responsible for halting pace of developmental effort, initiated by the previous UPA government including one of the prestigious project RGGVY phase II which will provide electricity to every household of Chenab Valley.”
said that educated youths are the future of the nation and they should come forward for the development of their respective areas.