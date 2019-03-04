BJP spreading lies to hide its failures in JK: NC

Srinagar, March 3:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday rejected the allegations of BJP functionary as sheer fabrication saying that the charge is baseless and reflective of the ignorance saffron party is known for.
Lashing out at the BJP for spreading lies and misinformation, NC spokesperson said that the allegations leveled against Party President are unsubstantiated and bereft of any reality. “JeI was banned by the central government led by VP Singh in 1990 through its nominee Governor Jagmohan. That order was later revoked by the central government led by PV Narasimha Rao. It’s pertinent to mention that Dr Farooq Abdullah was not in power at the time when the socio-religious party was banned,” he said.
“In fact it was during Dr Farooq Sbs tenure as CM that JeI teachers got regularized,” he added.
He said that the allegations, leveled by a BJP functionary Altaf Thakur, are coming from a party whose anti-Muslim disposition is known to all. “It is a known fact as to how BJP and its ideologues and other out fits associated with that ideology openly panders anti-Muslim outlook,” he said adding, “BJP media cell functionary who has the gumption to level baseless accusations against us should first come clean on Babri Masjid demolition, and the carnage of Godhra. He should come clean on mob-lynching, a phenomenon that gained unprecedented notoriety since the coming to power of the right-wing Modi government in 2014.”
While lamenting BJP on infringing into the personal laws of Muslims he said, “The allegations are coming from a person who is affiliated with a party that gloats to implant the uniform civil code. The policies of BJP are to abolish every iota of Muslim identity from India.”
He asserted that BJP is unnerved by the devastating electoral debacle which it has gone through. “BJP should throw light on the failures of Modi led government as well. People are asking questions as to what happened to much publicized BJP programmes like digital India, make in India, smart city and skill India. The five years rule of BJP presents a grimy tale of failures, lynchings,” he said adding, “The only thing BJP was able to achieve was destroying the secular visage of India.”
He said that allegations are coming from a person who has no political standing. “Just for cheap publicity, the said person is hitting at the tallest leader of our state,” he said, “our party does not believe in curbing dissent. We as a party believe in the power of democracy and dialogue.”