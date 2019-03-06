BJP spokesperson’s remark shameful and revolting: Mehbooba

March 06, 2019 | Agencies

Terming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia's alleged sexist remark as shameful and revolting, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said men in ‘our culture often berate each other by using sexist remarks’.

Mehbooba, who was the chief minister in previous PDP-BJP government in J&K, said currently women journalists and politicians have more guts to stand up to the establishment than these men who are petrified of speaking up.

“Shameful & revolting. Men in our culture often berate each other by using sexist remarks.Why must their slurs revolve around the opposite sex? Currently women journos & politicians have more guts to stand up to the establishment than these men who are petrified of speaking up,” Mehbooba wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

The PDP president was reacting to a video in which Mr Bhatia made a sexist remark during a debate on a national news channel. “...if you are scared wear petticoat and bangles,” Bhatia could be heard telling in the video to one of the panelists during the debate on Pulwama attack and airstrikes.

[UNI]