BJP should answer why its then ministers in JK supportedaccused in Kathua case: Owaisi

June 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

AIMIM president Asaduddin

Owaisi Monday said the BJP should answer why its ministers in

the previous Jammu and Kashmir government attended a rally in

support of the accused in the Kathua case.

"BJP needs to answer as to why their ministers came out

in support of those accused," he told reporters here.

He claimed ministers belonging to the BJP (in the

erstwhile BJP-PDP coalition) attended a rally in support of

the accused.

Replying to queries on the verdict in the case, he

said "justice should be done whichever religion the accused

belongs to."

He cited incidents of offences against girls and women

at Indore, Gaya in Bihar and Gorakhpur and said justice should

be done.

According to him, his party had condemned such

incidents whichever religion the accused belonged to.

Six of the seven accused in the rape and murder of an

eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua were convicted by a

court at Pathankot on Monday.

Talking about arrest of journalists in Uttar Pradesh,

he claimed it was misuse of power.

"Why do you arrest a journalist? What for?

He is doing his job. Just because, Yogi Adityanath

(Chief Minister) does not like it, then he uses his police

force. He is facing a hate case against him.

This clearly shows that the UP government, BJP does not

believe in independent journalism. It is attack on

journalism," he said.

Asked if Muslims "saved" Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, he

said the fact is that Gandhi lost in Amethi and won in the

Kerala constituency.

It is also true that nearly 45 per cent of the

electorate in Wayanad are Muslims, he said.

Asked what he meant by the comments, Owaisi said data

of a survey on Lok Sabha elections show that Congress and

secular parties got the highest votes from Muslim minorities

in the name of secularism.

According to the data, the alliance in Uttar Pradesh

secured 73 per cent of Muslim vote, he said, apparently

referring to the SP-BSP tie-up.

"I am not getting Muslim vote. You are getting Muslim

vote. I am only being seen for namesake.... We are saying that

it is high time for Muslim community to think where their vote

is going.

Had regional parties not been there in India,

especially in the south, BJP would have swept entire India,"

he said.

According to him, the data shows that Hindu vote to

BJP grew from 37 per cent in 2014 to 44 per cent this time,

while Muslim vote is the same.

Owaisi wished that violence ends in West Bengal and

peace prevails in the state and elsewhere.

