BJP should answer why its then ministers in JK supportedaccused in Kathua case: Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin
Owaisi Monday said the BJP should answer why its ministers in
the previous Jammu and Kashmir government attended a rally in
support of the accused in the Kathua case.
"BJP needs to answer as to why their ministers came out
in support of those accused," he told reporters here.
He claimed ministers belonging to the BJP (in the
erstwhile BJP-PDP coalition) attended a rally in support of
the accused.
Replying to queries on the verdict in the case, he
said "justice should be done whichever religion the accused
belongs to."
He cited incidents of offences against girls and women
at Indore, Gaya in Bihar and Gorakhpur and said justice should
be done.
According to him, his party had condemned such
incidents whichever religion the accused belonged to.
Six of the seven accused in the rape and murder of an
eight-year-old nomadic girl in Kathua were convicted by a
court at Pathankot on Monday.
Talking about arrest of journalists in Uttar Pradesh,
he claimed it was misuse of power.
"Why do you arrest a journalist? What for?
He is doing his job. Just because, Yogi Adityanath
(Chief Minister) does not like it, then he uses his police
force. He is facing a hate case against him.
This clearly shows that the UP government, BJP does not
believe in independent journalism. It is attack on
journalism," he said.
Asked if Muslims "saved" Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, he
said the fact is that Gandhi lost in Amethi and won in the
Kerala constituency.
It is also true that nearly 45 per cent of the
electorate in Wayanad are Muslims, he said.
Asked what he meant by the comments, Owaisi said data
of a survey on Lok Sabha elections show that Congress and
secular parties got the highest votes from Muslim minorities
in the name of secularism.
According to the data, the alliance in Uttar Pradesh
secured 73 per cent of Muslim vote, he said, apparently
referring to the SP-BSP tie-up.
"I am not getting Muslim vote. You are getting Muslim
vote. I am only being seen for namesake.... We are saying that
it is high time for Muslim community to think where their vote
is going.
Had regional parties not been there in India,
especially in the south, BJP would have swept entire India,"
he said.
According to him, the data shows that Hindu vote to
BJP grew from 37 per cent in 2014 to 44 per cent this time,
while Muslim vote is the same.
Owaisi wished that violence ends in West Bengal and
peace prevails in the state and elsewhere.
