BJP sets eyes on LA polls

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 22:
Expressing happiness over their performance in the recently-concluded Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, the rightwingBharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) Monday said they had made a solid ground for the upcoming assembly elections in the State.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP State President, RavinderRaina said they won seats from most volatile areas of Kashmir where Congress even failed to field its candidates in the ULB polls.
“Compared to us, Congress had very less candidates. BJP emerged winners in south Kashmir and in Baramulla. Even our candidates won from Srinagar. We are happy. Winning seats in the Valley is a victory for us,” he said.
Raina said the good number of candidates in Kashmir were willing to contest polls on BJP ticket.
“It is a positive sign for BJP. People in Kashmir have accepted us and they are supporting us,” Raina said. “Our party is expecting to win more than 50 seats in the assembly elections after people in Kashmir voted and helped us achieve success in ULB polls.”
The BJP swept the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections and made some advances in Kashmir, winning 100 wards in the Valley.
“The successful conclusion of ULB polls is the victory of democracy and the nation,” Raina said.
He said besides JMC, where the party won 43 of the total 75 seats, BJP enjoyed majority in 25 committees in Jammu region and eight in Kashmir valley.
Raina said the next chief minister of the State would be from BJP and whether he would be from Kashmir or Jammu did not matter.