April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP seeking votes through ‘false’ propaganda: Saroori

Former Minister J&K and Vice President JKPCC, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “trying to get votes through false propaganda”.
“The BJP leaders say one thing in their closed doors meetings and another in public meetings”.
Saroori, as per a statement, said this as he addressed series of public meetings at Tagood, Durbeel, Mugalmaidan, Mangthalla, Kuriya areas of Kishtwar district.

Saroori urged the people to rise above caste and religion-based politics.
“ Keeping in view the atmosphere created by the goons of the BJP in whole of the country, it becomes a matter of pride and gain, to vote and support Congress party on 18th April, which is the only suitable party to safeguard our interest in the Parliament.”

He asked the electoral not to “waste their time elsewhere and vote for the Congress to help the party march ahead on the path of development”.
“The future is safe in the strong hands of Rahul Gandhi who is sure to become the Prime Minister.”

Saroori called upon the people to vote unitedly in favour of his.
Prominent among those local Congress leaders from Tagood, Durbeel, Mugalmaidan, Mangthalla, Youth Congress members and People in large were present in different different places to give warm reception to Saroori, the statement read.

