BJP rules out pre-poll alliance in JK assembly polls

Published at January 20, 2019 04:24 PM 0Comment(s)870views


Agencies

Jammu

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Ram Madhav Ram on Sunday asserted that possibility of pre-poll alliance of his party with others were “very less” for contesting Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls.

Moreover, the BJP’s national general secretary said that his party will contest from all the assembly seats of the state.

“Chances of pre poll alliance are ‘very less’ but we will field our candidates on all seats in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” Madhav here told reporters at a press conference.

