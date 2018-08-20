BJP rules out Govt formation

Governor’s rule will continue in JK: BJP VP
‘We don’t intend to break any party’
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 19:
Putting all reports of government formation to rest, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday ruled out any attempt at forming the government in the State and said they do not “intend to break any party”.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP Vice President Avinash Rai Khanna said they were not in a hurry to form the government till peace was restored in the State.
“We don’t intend to break any party,” he said. “In fact, no such efforts have been made till now.”
On whether BJP was going to take the support of rebel legislators from PDP, Khanna denied any such attempt of his party and said the Governor’s rule would continue in the State.
The reports about BJP forging a new alliance in J&K in the State starting coming out after BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav met several party leaders in Srinagar besides interacting with Peoples Conference (PC) leader Sajad Gani Lone.
Madhav had also said that BJP would be a part of the government in Jammu Kashmir in the future as the “jinx” of having never been in power in the State had been broken.
“I say with confidence that whenever the government is again formed in Jammu Kashmir, BJP will be a part of it,” Ram Madhav said.
Besides Madhav, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta had told an online news portal that they were going to form the government by next month.
“Yes, we are surely going to form the government by next month. The government is on the cards. Chances are that we might form an alliance with Sajjad Lone, but never with PDP,” he had said.
On why the J&K Assembly had not been dissolved yet if they did not intend to form the government, Khanna said, “They have to wait for a certain time as the party’s first priority is restoration of peace and to bring in Delhi for maintaining the law and order problems in the State.”
According to reports, some PDP dissidents may have even met BJP’s Kashmir point-man, Ram Madhav, during his recent visit to Srinagar and conveyed to him that at least 15 PDP MLAs were ready to leave the party if there was a chance to form the government again.
In the 87-member J&K assembly, BJP is currently the single-largest party with 28 MLAs, followed by BJP with 25, National Conference with 15 and the Congress with 12.