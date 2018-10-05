BJP-ruled states slash fuel prices

AgenciesNew Delhi
Several BJP ruled states have announced a cut of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel. This is in addition to the Central Government's decision to cut the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs 2.50 from midnight last night.
This will result in a reduction of petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5 a litre in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley yesterday announced the sharp reduction in fuel prices to provide relief to the people.
Jaitley said, the government will write to all states to cut a portion of their tax on petrol and diesel. Jaitley expressed hope that the state governments will reduce state tax on fuel as announced by the Centre.
BJP President Amit Shah said that he has requested the Chief Ministers of all BJP ruled states to reduce the tax on diesel and petrol by 2 rupees and 50 paise per litre.