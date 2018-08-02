BJP-RSS threat to Indian’s secular identity: Mir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar August 01:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Wednesday held threadbare discussions with various delegations on the socio- political scenario obtaining in the State in the backdrop of toppling of PDP-BJP Government.
PCC also held discussion on the present security scenario in the State, especially in Valley.
The delegations comprising senior party leaders and activists from Anantnag, Wachi, Shopian, Rajpora, Khanyar, Khansaheb assembly segment placed before the leadership the difficulties confronting people, saying that previous PDP-BJP Government gave preferences to nepotism and favoritism only rather than addressing the concerns of general masses, emphasizing that Congress Party which is a vibrant situation in the State must devise an effective strategy to reach out to people address the concerns of the people.
The delegations briefed J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir and other leaders about organizational affairs and activities in their respective assembly segments assuring they would leave no stone unturned to reach out to people in order to highlight the problems confronting them on ground level.
On this occasion, MLA and Vice President JKPCC Abdul Rashid, Vice President Mohammad Anwar Bhat, General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, DCC Presidents Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Abdul Qayoom Shah, Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, Maroof Ahmad Wani were present.
The delegation emphasized on Congress leadership to take up the issues concerning people with the Government for their resolution.
They said that the developmental process initiated by the UPA Government under Dr Manmohan Singh has suffered immensely, “the formation of the unholy alliance between PDP-BJP proved a big blow to peace initiatives taken by the UPA I and UPA II”.
Speaking on the occasion Mir told the Party delegations that under PDP-BJP rule the State has seen worst kind of situation, no development has taken place on ground zero.
Mir lamented the fact that “entire nation is in danger under BJP rule”.
He cautioned that BJP-RSS can go to any extent for power, and they are on the job of dividing and victimizing people under the garb of patriotism.
Mir told the party delegation that Congress is unifying force committed to equitable development of all the three regions of the State.
Addressing the delegation MLA Sopore Ab Rashid Dar urged upon the delegation to gear up for the challenges and ensure that politics of exploitation by PDP is defeated in Kashmir and BJP in Jammu.