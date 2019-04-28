BJP-RSS bigger threat than Pakistan: Omar

April 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah Saturday said J&K does not face as much threat from Pakistan or the muzzle of gun as it faces from the forces hell-bent to destroy the special status of the State.

Addressing a public gathering in Kund valley in Devsar, Omar said keeping the challenges the State was facing in view, the people had to make a right choice in the ensuing polls while choosing their representative for Lok Sabha.

“Any one holding a public post whether a governor or a chief minister in our State has to take oath on the State’s constitution. However, anti-State forces are not able to digest that realism. This has become a scorn in the eyes of those forces as have revived their vows to destroy the special constitutional position of our state in their manifesto,” he said. “However, they fail to understand that the erstwhile Dogra ruler Hari Singh didn’t merge with the union. He had only acceded with the dominion of India on three subjects. While as the rest of princely states subsequently merged with the union, Jammu Kashmir chose not to sign the merger papers. Our leadership had long drawn discussions with the GoI and the outcome of the negotiations came forth in the shape of Delhi Agreement.”

Omar said: “Our State under the undisputable leadership of Sher-e-Kashmir (Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah) was able to secure itself a State flag and a special status within the union of India. Today we see forces as are hell-bent to destroy the State’s special position contrive hard to do away with the constitutional provisions of Article 370 and Article 35-A that confer special status to our State. The fact remains that the Maharaja would not have signed Instrument of Accession had New Delhi not taken an undertaking to protect the individual character of the State. Those who are questioning the vitality of Article 370 and Article 35-A are unwaveringly questioning the rudiments of accession of the State with the union of India. Any assault on the special status of our State will without doubt cast a shadow on the fundamentals of accession.”

Underscoring the need of sending a credible and strong voice to Lok Sabha, he said, “The ensuing elections provide us an opportunity to send a person to the parliament who could debate on the issues pertaining to our State, the one who could fight for our unique identity and special status within the union. Keeping in view the challenges our State is facing, we chose to field Justice (Retired) Hassnain Masoodi from the Anantnag parliamentary seat. He has the necessary political acumen to fight for our State. A legal luminary, Masoodi Sahab is the most suitable person to represent us in the parliament.”

The NC vice president said that others who were in the fray of Anantnag parliamentary election lack on all fronts to take on the challenges the State was facing.

“On one side we have a Congress candidate, who if elected to the parliament cannot take on the forces as aggressively as Masoodi Sahab can. The Congress candidate would obviously be bound by the party’s diktat. Moreover, much of the State’s special status was obliterated by the Congress,” he said. “And what was left was subsequently surrendered by PDP before BJP for the lust of power. We have Mehboobaji in the fray as well, whose political slyness and bankruptcy is known to all. How can she raise voice for the State in the Parliament when she couldn’t do that in 2008 when the State was in flames because of Amarnath land agitation? At that time we remember her saying ‘Kya bolu yaar’. What purpose will it serve us to send her? She is the one who bolted her mouth when Kashmiris were facing torments in 2016 and 2017. We didn’t see her raise voice for the suffering masses of Kashmir, in particular the people of south Kashmir. During that time we only saw her mocking the miseries of people with her crude and unkind ‘milk and toffee’ remarks. People remember how she had barefacedly said that the guns of the forces are not for display but action.”

Omar said: “So, at this moment the people have to make a correct judgment to choose from the three contestants. Here we have Masoodi Sahab whose pronounced judgments on Article 370 are known to all. Masoodi Sahab, has no personal axe to grind. He will work both inside and outside the parliament for the safeguard of our special status.”

He said when Mehbooba’s own brother had not cast his ballot in her favour, how could a common Kashmiri repose his faith in her when her.

Hitting at PDP for unleashing unremitting torments on the people, the former chief minister said, “I have never seen my people as helpless in my entire stint in politics as I get to see them. People are privy to the five years of plunder, destruction, exploitation nepotism and repression. PDP and Muftis used the people who had voted for them as sacrificial goat for securing power. Muftis and PDP berated and betrayed the mandate of people in order to ascend the altar of power. Her shedding of crocodile tears cannot help her wash her hands of the miseries she unleashed on the people through worst repression; implementation of GST, NFSA, SARFAESI, and by opening the floodgates of the State for BJP and its cronies. She does not stand any chance. Had she shed these tears in 2016 and 2017, it would have made an impact. Today people see her shedding tears on the miseries of people, all of which are consequence of her own follies.”

NC Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leader Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Peer Muhammad Hussain, Political Advisor to NC Vice President Tanvir Sadiq, Dr Sameer Koul, Sajad Shaheen and Salamuddin Bajad also addressed the people and sought support for the party’s parliamentary candidate for Ananatnag.



