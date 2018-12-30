BJP responsible for current Kashmir crisis: Tarigami

Bhubaneshwar:
Terming current phase of unrest in Kashmir as unprecedented, CPI (M) leader Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami on Saturday alleged that “faulty policies pursued by BJP led government in New Delhi were responsible for the current mess in Kashmir.
While addressing series of seminars in Bhubaneshwar, Orrisa, Tarigami alleged that during the last four and half years of BJP rule at the Center, “its Kashmir policy has been a failure.”
He said that the current phase of unrest was unprecedented. “There is alienation before also, but in the last few years it has depended. The truth is that there is huge alienation, anger and disillusionment among Kashmiris and the reason is that the BJP Government looks at Kashmir only through the prism of security,” he said. “The core of BJP Govt’s Kashmir policy remains exclusive reliance on repression, use of disproportionate force. Continued hate campaigns, harassment of Kashmiri students in certain states is only adding fuel to the fire. The communalization of politics by the Sangh Parivar has created a situation of mistrust.”
Tarigami alleged that the record of the present regime in Delhi is not only disappointing, it has also added fuel to the fire because of its erroneous policies vis-à-vis Kashmir. “In 2014 when Parliament and Assembly elections were held, there was huge participation of people. However, dismal voting percentage was recorded during by-election to Srinagar Lok Sabha seat,” he said. “On one hand Government of India (GoI) boasts that it held Urban Local Bodies and Panchayat elections in the state, but the fact is that the by-election to Parliament constituency of south Kashmir could not be held in two and half years due to the unrest,” he added.
During a seminar on “Challenges To Our Composite Culture, Harmony and Parliamentary Democracy” organised by Odisha Jana Chetana Manch, he said, Sangh-Parivar’s hate camping against minorities and Dalits across India in the name of Gua Raksha and other such issues was one of the reasons responsible for the current unrest in Kashmir.
“The emergence of the BJP at the national level and greater targeting of the minorities, Dalits, unreasonable, irrational statements against them by those in authority has only added to the already existing uncertainty in Kashmir,” he said. “It frightened Kashmiris and sense of insecurity increased. Several people were killed in mob lynching in the Indian mainland and it resulted in a new wave of unrest and the response of the GoI has been negative.”