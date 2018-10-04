BJP releases ULB poll manifesto, promises beautification of Srinagar, settlement of street vendors

Rabiya BashirSrinagar
The State unit of BJP released its manifesto for the elections of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for Kashmir division.
In their manifesto for Kashmir, the party has put beautification of the Srinagar city as the main priority besides providing proper space for street vendors.
“We will identify the proper space for the vendors where they can be permanently settled and earn for their living," said Altaf Thakur, BJP spokesman of Kashmir unit.
Thakur said that they will ensure the development of the valley. “Our party is also focused to provide facilities like proper garbage disposal in different villages," he said.
Earlier in the manifesto, BJP promised to provide proper sanitation, garbage handling, tackling mosquito menace, a recreational club in every ward for senior citizens.