BJP releases ULB poll manifesto for Kashmir division

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 4:
The State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party Thursday released its manifesto for the elections of Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) for Kashmir division.
The party has put beautification of the Srinagar city as the main priority besides providing proper space for street vendors.
Besides the party promised hassle free building permissions and restoration, maintenance of Dal Lake.
“We will identify proper space for the vendors where they can be permanently settled and earn their living," said Altaf Thakur, BJP spokesman of Kashmir unit.
Thakur said they will ensure the development of Kashmir valley. “Our party is also focused to provide facilities like proper garbage disposal in different villages," he said.
BJP also said that their candidates who have participated in the polls will be focusing on establishment of smart city, ensuring street lights and other basic facilities of the people.
Earlier in the manifesto, BJP promised to provide proper sanitation, garbage handling, tackling mosquito menace and a recreational club in every ward for senior citizens.
The four-phased urban local bodies polls are scheduled to start on October 8. Elections in 422 wards across Jammu and Kashmir would be held after a gap of over eight years.