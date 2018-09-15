BJP ready to contest ULB, panchayat polls even if others boycott

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Sep 14:
The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday said the party was ready to contest civic and panchayat polls in the State even if all other mainstream parties boycott it.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, state BJP President, Ravinder Raina said his party was strong enough to emerge victorious in these polls.
"Our candidates are ready and we will contest the elections in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. There is no chance of deferment of the polls," he said.
Raina claimed that lotus has already bloomed in Ladakh region and it would soon bloom in Kashmir.
Lashing out at NC and PDP for boycotting the upcoming polls, he said both the parties should shun “politics and register themselves as an NGO.”
"When ULB and Panchayat elections were not held, all parties were demanding holding of polls. Now the government has announced to conduct polls, why are they parting ways," he questioned.
Accusing NC of playing a dual policy, Raina said, “The party leaders should contest elections instead of tweeting”.
"These political parties are making excuses of Article 35A. They are shying away from contesting elections. Let them boycott but BJP will contest the polls and emerge as winner,” he said.
Raina claimed that due to the delay in ULB and Panchayat polls, hundreds of crores of rupees have not been released to the state by the Government of India (GoI). “The elections are for the betterment of people and for development in the state."
"The state will lose crores of grants if these elections are not held. The NC and PDP, who are opposing elections, are scared of losing ground," he said.
The NC and PDP have announced to boycott the ULB and panchayat polls by linking it with centre’s stand on Article 35A while Congress has said situation in Valley was not conducive for the polls.