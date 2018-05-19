BJP reacts to JRL ceasefire remarks, says Hurriyat working on Pak directions

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A day after Joint Resistance leadership (JRL) comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, rejected Ramadan ceasefire announcement, by terming it as a cruel joke with the people, the BhartiyaJantaPary (BJP) Friday accused separatist leaders of sabotaging the peace initiatives, and “acting on the directions of Pakistan to keep Kashmir pot boiling”.
“The ceasefire announcement was the good gesture from the government. Instead of welcoming it, Hurriyat leaders issued negative statement. Now it is quite clear that these “so called leaders” are taking dictates from Pakistan and are happy with killings,” BJP’s State General secretary, Ashok Koul told has told a Srinagar based news agency.
The BJP leader said that separatist leaders are playing politics just to run their shops and befool the people.
“They love violence that is why they are always in search of something which can help them to play their politics.” Koul maintained.
The JRL Thursday termed government of India’s Ramadan ceasefire announcement as “a cruel joke with the people” and said the people of Kashmir want a “permanent halt to war.
Ashok Koul further blamed that separatist leaders create uncertainty and sabotage the peace initiatives. “People of Jammu and Kashmir have always suffered because of the machinations of these people,” he maintained.
The BJP leader further said, “Whenever situation becomes peaceful in valley they get restless and disturb the peace. “In the last two decades separatists have developed certain vested interests for running their shops by not allowing the situation to return to normalcy,” Koul blamed. (KNS)