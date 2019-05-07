BJP protests in Srinagar, seeks security for political workers

May 07, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Scores of BJP workers Tuesday staged a protest demonstration in Srinagar against the withdrawal of security of political workers.

The BJP workers led by party state general secretary Ashok Kaul assembled at the Press Enclave and demanded protection to their workers.

On Saturday unknown gunmen shot a BJP leader Gull Mohammad Mir in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Koul said that a formal letter has also been sent to the Additional Director General of Police Security Wing Kashmir, demanding to the BJP workers.

“I will also not take any security till the same is not provided to other political workers as well,” he said.

Later Kaul boarded a three-wheeler without any security.