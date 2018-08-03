BJP playing dangerous game, communalizing situation for power: Mir

‘Secular, right thinking people must rise to defeat divisive politics’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 02:
The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Thursday held threadbare discussion over the socio, political and security scenario obtaining in the State in the backdrop of “confrontational attitude” adopted by the BJP towards the people.
The Party also cautioned New Delhi of any misadventure, saying that “provocative measures won’t address any concern, rather they will result in deterioration of situation further, which will certainly be detrimental to peace initiatives”.
The Party delegations comprising of senior party leaders and workers from Bijbehara, Shangus, Dooru, and Homshalibug held detailed discussions with regard to organizational affairs and activities with the president JKPCC and other senior leaders present in the meeting, a JKPCC statement issued later said.
Former minister Taj Mohi U Din, MLA Ab Rashid Dar, Mohammad Anwar Bhat, MLA Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, M Abdullah Nadaf, Mir Iqbal, Ali Mohammad Mantoo were present on this occasion, statement said, adding party delegations briefed the leadership of ground situation in their respective Assembly Constituencies, besides the difficulties confronting them in respect of developmental issues, and sought resolution of these.
Party delegation while deliberating on the security scenario prevailing in the valley emphasized on the leadership that New Delhi must be cautioned against“any misadventure with regard to Jammu and Kashmir State”.
Statement said they warned that any misadventure would result in deterioration of the situation, which will be detrimental to peace initiatives.
Statement said speaking on the occasion JKPCC president G A Mir expressed serious concern over the current political situation in the country and State, cautioning the cadres about the “divisive politics of BJP-RSS who are hell bent upon to divide people on communal lines”.
Statement quoting Mir said:“BJP would never have assumed power at Centre, had they not used communal card to mislead people for the sake of power, now the people in the entire country have lost faith in BJP realizing that BJP can go to any extent for power, but this time, people will vote against the communal and divisive politics of BJP-RSS”.
Referring to the Congress Party’s role in both State andNew Delhi, statement quoting Mir said:“Only Congress by defeating the communal politics of BJP-RSScan safeguard the secular fabric of the country, and for the fact, Congress Party stands guarantee to pluralistic identity of the nation.”
Congress Party is committed to maintain communal harmony and unity in India, statement quoting Mir said.
Statement said he cautioned that BJP is playing a dangerous game of dividing people to secure votes, “but it is the responsibility of every secular and right-thinking person to defeat this dangerous game of BJP and ensure that secular identity of the country is not harmed”.
Mir as per the statement also urged upon the party cadres to gear up for the challenges and ensure developmental of people in their respective assembly segments.
“The previous PDP-BJP regime has discriminated against the people in every sector and preferred nepotism, favoritism and corruption above people urges and aspirations, as a result, there is a great disillusionment among the people.”
Former Minister Taj Mohi U Din, MLA Haji Abdul Rashid and Mohammad Anwar Bhat also spoke on the occasion, urging upon the cadre to gear up for the challenges, statement said.