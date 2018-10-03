BJP played second fiddle to PDP: Panthers Party

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 02:
Accusing the BJP of having played a “second fiddle” to PDP on varied issues, JKNPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh, on Tuesday said that the aspirations of the people of Jammu region had been “disregarded and pushed into the oblivion” by the Saffron party.
In a statement, Singh claimed that the entire focus of both union as well as state government was “on Kashmir centric issues”. “The people of the Dogra land were taken for granted and marginalized. Not only did the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ ignored Jammu but the central govt too seemed to be inclined towards Kashmir with hardly any initiative taken for addressing the age old bias and prejudice against this region.”
He, as per the statement, was addressing public meeting in Rajpura Mangotrian in Ward No. 29 of JMC today.
He said that while thousands of stone-pelters were released and amnesty given to several other separatist leaders in the name of political prisoners, the “nationalist projects of Sainik Colony and KP Township schemes were summarily rejected and shelved under pressure of anti-national and separatist forces”.
He alleged that it was during BJP rule that the chief of Dukhtaran-e-Millat, Asiya Andrabi, was featured amongst ‘Women Achievers’ at an exhibition organized by Social Welfare department. “Her photograph was withdrawn only after the episode sparked outrage amongst the masses,” he said.
“The most outrageous aspect of the saffron rule in J&K has been the humiliation of armed forces which shall continue to agitate the minds of nationalist even after the exit of BJP,” he alleged.
Flaying the BJP for its alleged “submissive posturing and lame duck” approach, Singh said that “not a single promise made by it during elections had been honoured or even any initiative taken to fulfil the same”.
“Discrimination in recruitments particularly by PSC and SSB, Delimitation of Assembly, constructions, deportation of Rohingyas, withdrawal of cases against youth booked during Amar Nath land row, Artificial Tawi Lake project, Dogri satellite channel for Jammu, state subjects issues of J&K daughters married outside etc were some of the issues which were persistently being raked up even by BJP workers with no takers for the same in their own govt.”
“Even the saffron activists were soaked with the sweat of shame on seeing their Ministers and MLAs crossing all limits of sycophancy. The narrative scripted by BJP leaders after their ascendance to power had given the greatest blow to Dogra pride and honour” said Harsh.
He said that last 3 years provided the “most amusing spectacle with BJP crawling before PDP for power sake deliriously oblivious of the fiery speeches and choices invectives that its leadership hurled upon the Muftis and their party prior to elections”.