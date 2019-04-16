BJP, PDP, PC revived militancy, crackdowns, fear-psychosis in Kashmir: Omar

April 16, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Vice-President of National Conference (NC) and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Monday accused his political opponents including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Conference (PC) for reviving militancy, crackdown and fear in Jammu and Kashmir in their time in the government.

Addressing a party convention at Sher-i- Kashmir park, Omar questioned the trio political parties to count their achievements of Agenda for Alliance (AoA) that was drafted before forming the government in the state.

“For God’s sake, tell us what you have achieved in AoA. What have you given this state apart from destruction? You brought back gun here. You revived militancy in areas where NC had shrunk it. You bring back memories of crackdown. At a time when people had forgotten fear, you brought it back,” Omar said.

Omar said in his tenure, he demolished 40 bunkers in the city, but in their government double story bunkers were built at the same places.

“Have relationship between India and Pakistan been better. Did dialogue with Hurriyat started. Was employment generated? Did corruption ended. Was our power project returned,” Omar said. “The previous government has been nothing but a betrayal. Be it Lotus (BJP), Pen and inkpot (PDP) or Apple (PC), they have destroyed unitedly”

Omar also targeted PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for bringing Goods and Service Tax (GST) into the state despite opposition’s resistance.

He also highlighted the spree of arrests and use of pellet guns in the BJP-PDP-PC government.

Omar claimed that during PDP-BJP tenure, law minister had sent a file to Mehbooba Mufti to cancel fake state subjects in the state, but the file is still gathering dust in the Chief Minister’s office.

“Those who were not willing to take action against fake state subjects, today, are claiming to safeguard the special status of this state,” Omar said.

Omar said had BJP not ended its ties with its alliance partners in the state, then today people who are finding faults in them, would have running the government with the same party.

“The only reason PDP formed alliance with BJP to save its party from fractions. What is the guarantee that a party which had betrayed you earlier, will not betray you again,” he said.

Omar also hit out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for maintaining criminal silence over the sorry state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Despite the destruction that this valley has witnessed in the past four years, especially in 2016, the PM has not uttered a single word of condemnation,” he said.

Omar said that conspiracies are being hatched to remove the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Many forces including Modi are trying to attack the special status of the state but we have to fight against such ploys,” he said.

Omar said Modi naming NC and its leadership in his election campaign rallies, indicates his frustration.

“NC is a small party and naming our party and leadership indicates that how much we have shaken them,” he said. “Modi says he will not let us succeed, but let him succeed on May 23 first.” Omar said NC has always promised of autonomy in Jammu and Kashmir.

“PM Modi should have objected the promise of NC in the past as well. When I was minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s rule, we worked for restoration of autonomy, why didn’t you (Modi) object then,” Omar said. “We never forget our promises. Let you (Modi) remain on your promises.”

At the end of Omar’s speech, his father NC president applauded him for his mature political speech.

“I am happy that Omar has matured. Now I don’t mind if I die. I believe that God has send him to secure the interest of its people,” the senior Abdullah said.