BJP-PDP misrule responsible for growing public unrest: Harsh

Rising Kashmir NewsRamnagar, Mar 04:
Voicing grave concern over growing unrest amongst the general masses, Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and Former Minister Sunday said the BJP-PDPs mis-governance, omissions and commissions had manifested themselves in the form of ever increasing protests and demonstrations as seen in various parts of the state. He said that public resentment against the govt was brewing with each passing day with multifarious social, political groups expressing their dis-satisfaction against a highly un-responsive and callous govt at the helm. With various sections of civil society, employees general public agitating on the roads and an apathetic govt averse to their woes and concerns, the credibility of the ruling alliance was at the lowest ebb. He was addressing various public meetings in village Surni and Dalsar of Ramnagar constituency today.
He said with Kashmir already on the boil, the situation in Jammu region was fast deteriorating due to mishandling and malgovernance, said Singh. The government having failed to appropriately address the Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakot crisis, the situation in District Kathua had also gone from bad to worse with Ministers openly provoking the masses amidst defiance of prohibitory orders, he lamented. He said that BJP and PDP were both playing communal cards in furtherance of their petty political motives deliriously unmindful of the damage they were doing to the system and society. Blaming the vested political interests for whipping up communal passions, Singh regretted that never before had the threat to our mutual brotherhood and communal harmony been so pronounced. Rather than addressing the issue of murder of eight year old infant baby, the incumbent rulers had fuelled the fire and aggravated tensions with their irresponsible utterances only to reap the political dividends of a communal divide.
Cautioning the politicians to refrain from politics of divide and rule, Singh said that people of Rajouri, Kathua and also of the borders were keenly observing the conduct of the government which was trying to hide its administrative and developmental failures by fuelling controversies. “Those who believed that people could be perpetually cajoled by catchy phrases and deceptive slogans were living in a fools paradise” said Harsh, adding that the incumbent leadership would be given a befitting reply by their electorates at the appropriate time.
Coming down heavily on the BJP for its politics of deceit and subterfuge, Singh said that Jammu region had suffered unprecedented bias during saffron rule. “Not only had the BJP discarded its core fundamentals including revocation of Art 370 and Art 35A, one nation one flag slogan etc but had most shamelessly conceded the existing share of Jammu in development and employment to Kashmir region for petty political gains”. He said that while PDP Ministers continued to work in furtherance of their agenda and Kashmir centric policies, the Jammu Minister had left their people in lurch this forcing them to take to streets even for the fulfilment of their legitimate demands and assured rights.
Reminiscing the seductive and captivating slogans given by BJP leaders during elections for transformation of rural life and depositing of Rs. 15 lacs in every households account, Singh said that the general masses had recognized the real face of saffron leaders. He said that development works had come to a standstill with rural areas being the worst affected in the present rule. He said that while the government was still making claims of development in media and on papers, the ground situation was altogether different with a complete mismatch between announcements and delivery.
Regarding the issues of the Ramnagar constituency, Singh expressed concern over the scarcity of ration and other civil supplies with large scale complaints of pilferage of ration supplies going un-addressed, deficiency of teaching staff in almost all the rural area schools, dysfunctional irrigation canals, deplorable condition of roads desperately crying for repairs and irregular power and water supply which were the common complaints in almost all the villages. He regretted the in-ordinate delay in coverage of entire village population under Aadhar cards which were mandatory for availing benefits under various welfare schemes.
0 Comment(s)