BJP-PDP legalized corruption in JK: JKNPP

July 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Accusing the erstwhile BJP-PDP regime of “utter failure” in ensuring the implementation of even a single commitment made in the Agenda of Alliance (AOA) during its 3 and a half years of rule, JKNPP Chairman, Harsh Dev Singh on Friday alleged that the previous government’s “only achievement was legalizing corruption” in the state.



“The aborted rule witnessed a deep rooted culture of patronized corruption in the state with none to take cognizance of the public cries and frequent reports in the media of wanton irregularities and bunglings in the working of the government,” Singh, as per a statement, said while addressing public meetings in Bhatyari and Kaghote villages of Ramnagar constituency.

He said that most alarming aspect was “not the money exchanging hands in the unwholesome bargains but the open defiance of norms and procedures, fearlessness and audacity displayed by corrupt elements in executing such illegal bargains”.



He said that it was regrettable that there was “negligible” impact of various central schemes particularly MG-NREGA, IAY, DPAP, IWMP and TSP in the remote villages.

“Large scale pilferages and plunder of funds provided under the said schemes in the said villages is also regrettable.”

“There was hardly any tangible impact of the aforesaid schemes on the ground with the public complaints regarding swindling of funds by corrupt officials having fallen on deaf ears. He regretted non initiation of action against corrupt officials whose frauds had been established but were being sheltered due to patronage of political bigwigs and Departmental Officers who were said to be in league in the fishy bargains.”



Calling for a probe into the “transfer Industry” which he alleged that “flourished” in the recent past in the Deptts of Education, Health, Forest, Power, PHE and Rural Development, Singh called for the constitution of SIT to unearth the alleged extraneous considerations and violations of prescribed norms.

“Premature transfers running into hundreds in the said departments in violation of Transfer policy and stipulated norms had beaten all previous records of whimsical transfers and needed due cognizance of the Governor. Maintaining further that not only was the transfer Industry flourishing in the State, but the funds meant for development schemes were being plundered and looted by corrupt politicians in league with vested interests and unscrupulous govt. functionaries”.

“There was open loot of funds in Ramnagar by unscrupulous officers in R&B, PHE, RDD, MGNREGA and PMGSY in collusion with corrupt politicians in the name of repairs, restoration and maintenance without any tangible work executed on the ground,” he alleged.

He said that allotment of contracts allegedly without tenders and departmental approvals for works costing crores, “had blown the lid off the govt’s tall claims of good governance and corruption free dispensation”.