BJP, PDP leaders meet Governor

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Khalid Jehangir, BJP leader, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today and shared with him his views relating to ensuring peace and normalcy in the State.

Aga Syed Mohsin, PDP leader, also met Governor Satya Pal Malik here at Raj Bhavan and discussed with him various issues being faced by people in Kashmir.