BJP-PDP destroyed JK’s financial autonomy: NC

‘Parliamentary panel report revealing the adverse effects of GST on state’s tourism sector’
‘Parliamentary panel report revealing the adverse effects of GST on state’s tourism sector’
Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday said that the adoption of GST by former PDP-BJP snatched whatever powers were bestowed upon our state by virtue of our special status to tax.
Addressing a meet of party functionaries and workers at party headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, party’s additional general secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustafa Kamal said that National conference had raised alarm bells about the implementation of GST in our state. “Our party’s senior leader and former finance minister Abdul Rahim Rathar continuously raised the issue but PDP which was weighed down by its arrogance didn’t take note of our reservations about the implementation of GST law,” he said.
Kamal said we have been maintaining that GST is a regressive tax, and that it coupled with other imprudent steps like demonetization put the common people to duress. “Several people were reported to have died from standing in queues for hours to exchange their old banknotes,” he said adding that both the measures, time has proved didn’t prove favorable for the country.
Additional general secretary asserted that PDP is answerable to people for destroying the financial autonomy of our state. “Time has proven how the implementation of GST adversely affected our tourism sector. The Parliamentary panel report revealing the adverse effects of GST on the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir vindicates our Stand,” he said adding that the parliamentary panel led by Kanwar Deep Singh has revealed how GST has badly affected tourist related activities in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said that our party had recommended former PDP-BJP government to take cautious steps while implementing the GST, “But our repeated pleas fell on deaf ears and the way things have turned out vindicates our stand,” he said.
He said that the people across the country have rejected the economic policies of the incumbent central government led by BJP. “The people’s mandate against BJP in the Hindi heart land is reflective of how badly people feel about the economic policies of BJP led central government,” he said adding that after going through the electoral debacle in central Indian states, BJP is now making amends to the GST by considering to phase out the 28 per cent slab.
He said people of Jammu and Kashmir will never forgive PDP for the unscrupulous role it played in dismantling the financial autonomy of our state, “Abdul Rahim Rathar Sahab had raised his reservations at various forums but PDP due to its enchantment for power and chair didn’t concede to our requests and got the bill passed,” he said adding that PDP has opened the flood gates for all forces as are inimical to state’s interests but National Conference will put up a strong front against such forces with the help of people.