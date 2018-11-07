BJP, PC-backed Mattu elected Srinagar Mayor

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 06:
With the support of rightwing Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and its ally Peoples Conference (PC), former National Conference spokesman Junaid Mattu was Tuesday elected Mayor of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC).
Mattu, who had resigned from NC in September to contest the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls, polled 40 out of total 74 votes.
His rival Ghulam Rasool Hajam of Congress got only 26 votes. Four votes were declared invalid.
Independent candidate and Congress backed Sheikh Imran was elected as deputy mayor. He got 35 votes while hisrival Saleem Lone, an independent candidate supported by PC, got 34 votes. One vote was rejected.
Mattu contested the ULB election as independent candidate from four wards of SMC.
He won from three wards and lost election from one ward.
The Congress had emerged as single largest party in the SMC with 16 seats while BJP got five and PC four while rest were independents.
After the election result on October 20, both Congress and BJP and its ally Sajjad Lone’s PC had been luring the independent candidates to support their Mayoral candidate.
After his win, Mattu was announced as the mayoral candidate by Peoples Conference chairman and former minister Sajad Gani Lone.
The BJP and rebel PDP legislators Imran Ansari and his uncle Abid Ansari had backed Mattu.
However, Mattu's election as Mayor of SMC has been clouded by remarks of Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik during an interview to a private TV channel last month.
Without naming Mattu, Malik had said Srinagar was getting "foreign educated mayor" which would send jitters among the regional parties such as the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which did not take part in the elections.
The political parties had said the Governor's remarks had put question mark on the whole election process.
The NC and the PDP boycotted the election over the issue of Article 35-A, which according special powers to the state legislature with regard to permanent residents of the state.
The smaller parties had also stayed away from the polls.
After being elected Mayor, Mattu while addressing a press conference said his focus would be on the development of the Srinagar.
He said that he would work for the dignity and security of Srinagar. “I am committed to providing the better facilities to the people. I will make Srinagar a model city”.
Soon after the Mayor was declared, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Ram Madhav and senior state BJP leader and MoS PMO Dr Jatinder Singh congratulated Mattu for being elected as the Mayor of SMC.
Powers of Mayor
The Mayor would have the powers to access the record of the Corporation and issue directions to the Commissioner or other functionaries of the Corporation or call for reports from them with a view to ensuring proper implementation of the decision of the Corporation.
The Mayor shall have such powers as may be necessary to carry out the purposes to implement the decisions of the Corporation.
He shall be the ex-officio member and also the Chairman of the General Functions Committee and the Deputy Mayor shall be the ex-officio member and Chairman of the Finance and Planning Committee.