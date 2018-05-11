BJP opposes unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir

Calls for strengthening hands of armed forces, demands review of amnesty to stone pelters
JKP doesn’t have training, weapons to deal with stone pelters; separate force should be created
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, May 10:
A day after All Party Meeting (APM) convened by Chief Minister suggested that Government of India (GoI) should announce unilateral ceasefire during Ramadan and Amarnathyatra in Kashmir, the ruling BJP Thursday opposed announcing of any unilateral ceasefire in Valley.
“It (Announcing ceasefire) was merely a suggestion, which came from independent MLA Er Rashid. He was supported by two or three other leaders from Kashmir but we did not support it. We are not a party to it since there was no consensus or discussion over it during the all party meeting,” BJP chief spokesman, Sunil Sethi said while addressing a press conference, here.
In a veiled attack on Chief Minister, he said when Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti herself admitted that the steps taken by GoIfor dialogue or peace in Kashmir failed to yield results because of poor response from the Hurriyat Conference or Pakistan, how she can expect results from unilateral ceasefire in Kashmir during Ramadan.
“We feel this is not a time to give any relaxation to militants. The army has created a situation after sacrificing a lot and we are on a strong wicket now. The militants are being killed with active intelligence network before they could carry out attacks. We are in decisive fight against militancy and it will not be appropriate to take a step back,” said Sethi.
He said instead it is time to strengthen hands of army and other forces involved in anti-militancy operations in the State. “We should strengthen them to fight militants.”
“When forces are being attacked by stone pelters, the political parties are standing by the stone pelters and supporting demand to tie hands of troops,” he said.
Sethisaid unilateral ceasefire is not in the national interest especially at present situation when Army is having upper hand. “Army has managed to contain militancy and inflicted major casualties to the militant groups in Kashmir.”
He said they have apprehensions that the militants would get a chance to regroup if ceasefire is announced. “The demand has been raised to save militants and to give them a chance to regroup”.
“We are not in favour of the ceasefire. Our view is that anti-militancy operations in Kashmir should continue and the pressure which army has mounted on the militant should continue,” he said.
Referring to unilateral ceasefire announced by AtalBihari Vajpayee in 2000, Sethi said, “It was a different situation then. The situation is different today. The ‘operation All Out’ against militants is in the final stage and war against militancy will only end when all militants are killed. Only then, there will be peace in Kashmir like in Punjab today”.
The BJP spokesman questioned the government’s amnesty to stone pelters in the Valley.
“The amnesty was given to first timers (stone pelters) so that they do not take part in stone pelting again. But this amnesty has failed to yield desired results because in many cases the first timers have participated in stone throwing again and again. We have to review the amnesty to stone pelters,” he said adding, “If stone pelters have not stopped pelting, then we have to review the amnesty to first time offenders.”
Advocating creation of separate force to control stone pelters in Kashmir, Sethi said, “There is a need to have a concrete policy to deal with stone pelters. We are of the opinion that a separate force should be established to control the stone pelters/rioters and they should be provided special training and equipments”.
He said J&K Police does nothave weapons and training required to control the mobs or stone pelters or rioters.
According to Sethi, prime concern of the government is safety of tourists. “We will ensure safety of tourists and Amarnath pilgrims. We will improve security during Amarnathyatra to leave no room for any mischievous activities.”
Admitting that situation in the State is very serious, BJP spokesman said, “There is direct involvement of Pakistan and Hurriyat Conference. Pakistan and separatists elements are equally responsible for disruptions in Kashmir.”
He said separatists and stone pelters should be dealt with iron hands and the handlers of stone pelters should also be brought be booked.
Referring to grim situation in Kashmir, Sethi admitted that political activities in Kashmir have been halted to a large extent in valley.
“The political workers, who have to be on ground to handle the situation, are missing,” he said adding, “When the political workers are not present on the ground, the situation becomes free for all.”
“All political parties who have mass base in Kashmir are responsible for present situation. We have said in yesterday’s all party meeting, parties should increase their activities and help in restoring peace,” he said.