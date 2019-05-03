BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03, 2019 | Agencies

A BJP office in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was partially damaged in an IED blast triggered by suspected Maoists on Friday, police said.



No one was injured in the blast, they said.



Four armed men came to the party office at Kharswan early Friday morning and dragged out two/three persons sleeping inside the building before planting an IED, said Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kumar Sinha.



Asked whether Maoists were involved in the incident, the SP said the way blast was triggered indicates the involvement of the Maoists.



A police team has rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.



Kharswan, about 30 km from here, falls under Khunti Parliamentary seat, from where former Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP leader Arjun Munda is contesting the May 6 Lok Sabha polls.

[Representational Pic]