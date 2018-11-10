BJP Muslim Morcha demands probe into killings of Parihar brothers

Imran ShahKishtwar Nov 9:
Senior BJP leaders and District President Muslim Morcha, Kishtwar Syed Ahmed Shah, On Friday demanded high level probe into the killings of Parihar brothers.
He added that the killings were allegedly aimed to “derail the developmental avenues of Kishtwar District beside is also an attempt to derail the peace and communal harmony of Kishtwar District”.
Shah while condemning the killings of BJP State Secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar said that both the brothers “were epitome of peace, communal harmony and brotherhood”.
He said that the killing of Parihar brothers was a major setback for the “peace loving society”.
“Culprits should be brought to book irrespective of their affiliation. Government should probe the incident both on political as well as on militancy front so that the real culprits could be brought to justice.”
"It could be a political killing or at the same time could be the militancy related incident-- we cannot rule out anything," said Shah and added that only a thorough probe could lead to the real culprits.