BJP, Modi not enemy of Muslims: Singh

April 01, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh Sunday said neither BJP nor Narendra Modi was the enemy of Muslims or minorities as portrayed by opposition.

“His mission is development for all and in that development no one is asked about his religion, region, caste or the party he works for,” he said addressing party workers in Shutloo area of Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The BJP leader said Pakistan had always supported militancy in Kashmir and never tried to have a dialogue with New Delhi so that people from both sides could live a peaceful life.

He said from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time till date, Pakistan was extended a hand of friendship but New Delhi always got a cold response from the country.

“Vajpayee had said that you can change your friends but not neighbours and people of Kashmir now miss the Vajpayee years. He extended a hand of friendship toward Pakistan from Bakshi Stadium Srinagar for sustainable peace in the region despite Kargil War. PM Modi also followed Atal Ji but what we got from Pakistan, only deception and militancy,” Singh said.

The BJP leader said there were some rules and regulations on which the BJP government could hold talks with others and by following that rule book,they could solve any issue in the world.

“Pakistan has to deal with an elected representative in Delhi, be it PM Modi or some other elected representative. With Modi as PM, Pakistan can easily discuss things but I am sure Pakistan won't do that. They don't want peace in the region,” he said.

Singh said Modi extended a hand of friendship toward Pakistan during his visit to Lahore but in return Pakistan-backed militants killed several Army men and CRPF personnel in Kashmir.

“Gowhar Bhat of BJP youth wing was killed, Shabir Bhat of Pulwama was killed, DSP Ayub Pandit was murdered, SHO Imtiyaz was killed, Captain Umar Fayaz was killed when he was going to participate in his sister's marriage. You can't kill people and talk of peace in the same breath,” he said.

The BJP leader said the BJP government tried for a sustainable dialogue and peace to return in the region but Pakistan never understood the language of love, which then resulted in “surgical strikes on militant camps in Balakot”.

“We always want peace to return in the region. If Pakistan is ready for peace and if they have good intentions, let both India and Pakistan join hands and fight terror. That way both people of Kashmir, India and Pakistan will remain in peace and gain from it,” he said.

Without naming any political party, the BJP leader said political parties in Kashmir had been misleading people for the last 70 years for their own power.

“They frighten the gullible people of Kashmir that if they don’t vote for them, BJP will kill Kashmiris. Reality is that they are doing this since 1970 for their own power and vote bank. They talk one language while in power and different when out of power. Some even provide indirect support to militancy as their slogans suggest. Let us have a debate and see what development they carried out in last 70 years and then see BJP’s development in last 5 years. These parties have destroyed Kashmir and people of Kashmir are now confused,” he said.

Blaming Congress for Hindu-Muslim riots in parts of India, Singh said not a single riot was reported during the last 5 years of BJP.

He said BJP would come out winners on all the three parliamentary seats in Kashmir with a thumping majority adding that people had to decide their future by voting a capable candidate who will work for development of the State.