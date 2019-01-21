BJP MLA’s remarks against Mayawati repulsive, regressive: Mehbooba

AgenciesSrinagar
Terming the remarks made by BJP MLA Sadhna Singh against BSP chief Mayawati as repulsive and regressive, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti said despite her humble beginnings she is an icon and role model for Dalits.
Yet, Mehbooba said Mayawati has always been ridiculed with the choicest casteist and sexist insults.
“Repulsive & regressive. Mayawati ji despite her humble beginnings is an icon and role model for Dalits. Yet she has always been ridiculed with the choicest casteist and sexist insults. We women should empower and lift each other up instead of being at each other’s throats,” Mehbooba, who is the former chief minister of J&K, wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.
The PDP chief was reacting to comment made by Sadhna Singh against the BSP chief while addressing a rally.