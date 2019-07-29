BJP MLA among 11 booked for plotting accident of Unnao rape victim

July 29, 2019 | Agencies

The Uttar Pradesh police on Monday registered an FIR against eleven people including BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother and henchmen in connection with the accident in which the Unnao rape victim and her lawyer were critically injured while her two aunts were killed.

The other accused were identified as Manoj Singh Senger, the MLA's brother, Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh, Naveen Singh, Komal Singh, Arun Singh, Amande Singh, Rinku Singh and Advocate Awadhesh Singh.

The FIR was lodged at the Gurubuxganj police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.