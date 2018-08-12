BJP misleading Jammuites: Congress

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Aug 11:
State Congress Saturday accused the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to mislead the people of Jammu over the issue of Article 35-A.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, State Congress chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that settlement of West Pakistan refugees had nothing to do with Article 35-A adding that BJP was raising such issues to gain sympathy of the people of Jammu as elections were nearing.
Mir was responding to BJP State chief spokesman, Sunil Sethi’s statement that Article 35-A should be scrapped to permanently settle West Pakistan refugees in Jammu Kashmir.
He said the Jammu Kashmir had its own constitution and the issue of West Pakistan refugees comes under the State’s constitution which could be amended.
“There is no link between Article 35-A and issues like women’s property rights, and West Pakistan refugees,” he said. “It is impossible to scrap the most important Articles 35-A and 370.”
However, Mir said people of Jammu were educated and they know the importance of Article 35-A and its relation to the State.
“Also, lawyers from Jammu regions have raised their voice and extended their support to defend it,” he said.
Describing Article 35-A as an important part of Article 370, Mir said both the articles were enacted in the State after long negotiations in exchange for accession to India.
“The base of Article 35-A was made at the time of Maharaja and the people who were involved in it were mainly Dogras from Jammu and Pandits from Kashmir. It was enacted in 1927 and after that incorporated in 1957 in the Indian constitution," he said.
Mir said to mislead the people of Jammu, BJP, in line with the RSS policy, was lying 10 times a day.
“They have nothing left to sell to the public other than the issue of Article 35-A which is impossible to scrap,” he said. “BJP is talking so much, but in reality, they have done nothing, even for the people of Jammu. Even their State president confessed that they could not do anything for the people of Jammu and Ladakh.”
Mir said the Congress party was well aware of the tricks of BJP that works on RSS ideology.
“They are saying that Article 35-A was brought in by a presidential order. Then, there are a number of articles, which were brought in by presidential orders. Does that mean they should scrap them all,” he said.
Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga also questioned Government of India’s move to appoint Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta as counsel on behalf of the J&K government.
GoI had extended the tenure of Tushar Mehta just a few months back as he is considered to be close to the BJP.