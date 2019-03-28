BJP miserably failed to deliver on ground: Farooq

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘A failed Govt and a failed PM need to be shown the door’

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Wednesday said NarendraModi-led BJP government has miserably failed to deliver on promises it made during the election campaign of 2014 saying that a failed government and a failed prime minister needs to be shown the door.

While addressing a public meet at MujahidManzil, Budgam, Farooq said democracy is a humbling experience and that people of the country are seeking answers from PM Modi on issues of price rise and unemployment.

“During Modi’s stint as chief minister of Gujarat he used to mock the previous government on these issues but now what has he done? People of country especially our mothers and sisters across the country are finding it very difficult to run their households in view of soaring prices. Modi had promised to deliver on various issues concerning the nation during his 2014 election campaign but he has aggravated the problems to an extent that will take decades to solve,” he said.

Farooq said Modi government presents a tale of failures and mis-governance. “People have now made it a point to give befitting reply to Modi for his failures and lies in the upcoming LS polls.”

He said Modi squandered the mandate of the people by its imprudent policies. “We in parliament knew that the government has failed to deliver on key issues that the country is facing, so they would create a war like situation in the country to divert the attention of people from the real issues affecting poor particularly farmers and the labor class”.

While flaying Modi for creating war hysteria in the country to divert the attention of people from farm distress, price rise and other foreign policy failures, Farooq said, “War is no solution. It brings with itself innumerable miseries. The tallest leader of BJP once said that friends can be changed, but neighbors cannot be changed. However Modi failed to carry forward the legacy of AtalBihari Vajpayee.”

“The Modi government has tried to destroy the autonomy of RBI, and various other institutions. The autonomy of the institutions has been compromised,” he said adding Modi government and its ideologue RSS is sending a message that India is only for the adherents for a particular religion. “But let clear it that India is for all Indians, it belongs to each of us, irrespective of our color, creed and faith.”

“Not just that the religious minorities have been threatened, attempts were made to erode their political rights conferred upon them by the very constitution of India,” he said.

The NC president said a failed government and a failed prime minister needs to be shown the door.

While cautioning people against the RSS-BJP, Farooq said, “The forces as are inimical to the identity and integrity of state will try their level best to use men, money to impede election, but we have to put up a strong front and work tirelessly to ensure that all the candidates of NC win by resounding margins. Only then we can work for a tolerant and secular India. Our vote will make a difference.”





