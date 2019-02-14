BJP miffed over NC, PDP’s criticism of Governor

Srinagar:
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday slammed National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for launching a scathing attack on Governor, Satya Pal Malik—criticizing his administrative skills.
According to KNS, while addressing press conference here in Srinagar, BJP National Vice-President Avinesh Rai Khanna said that NC and PDP shall appreciate the good works of Governor instead they criticism him.
“Some of the elements from stranded passengers of Kashmir raised anti-Jammu and anti-India slogans to disturb the atmosphere. We won’t let them succeed in their nefarious designs to disturb the peace,” he said.
“The government has been trying to provide relief to stranded passengers. The government is trying to open the road so that stranded passengers reach home,” he said. He along with State General Secretary, Sunil Sharma and other leaders, launched "Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath" at Srinagar.
Addressing the gathering of delegations of over 22 Kashmir based Trade & Industry Associations, including Saffron Growers Association, Carpets and Handicrafts Association North Kashmir, Fruit Association North Kashmir, Youth Emporium, Guide Association Gulmarg, Transport Association Gulmarg, Shops Association Tangmarg, Industrial Union North Kashmir, Transport Association North, Beopar Mandal, Tailors Union J&K, Labour Union J&K, PHE Union, PDD Union, Gujar Association, Snow Slate Association, Tourist Guide Association, Centre Youth Research and Development, Shopkeeper Association Pulwama, Ali Asgar Relief and Blood Bank, 99 Eye Technology Association and Disabled Association, Khanna said that the exercise is aimed at democratising the process of preparing manifesto and this "unique experiment" will further strengthen democracy. "What kind of country people want and what is their suggestion to achieve this exercise will reach out to them to seek their views."
He also said that election is not just for an individual candidate but for government of the country and BJP targets to gain more than 400 seats across the country. "The raths have a feedback box in which people are giving their suggestions and even appreciation letters. The respond has been very encouraging because everyone gets a chance to contribute towards planning a new India under our Prime Minister’s leadership." Over Kargil residents demand of rotation divisional headquarters, he said, “The divisional status has been the demand of Ladakh since Independence. We appreciate the Governor accepted that demand. The Governor has framed a committee to ensure justice with the Kargil. We respect the sentiments of Kargil residents.” “The divisional status for Ladakh was a long-standing demand (of the people of the region). We have formed a committee of secretaries which will look into the issue so that Kargil gets justice,” the Governor Satya Pal Malik has said. On February 8, the Jammu and Kashmir administration sanctioned creation of a separate administrative and revenue division for Ladakh, with its headquarters at Leh. He also criticized the grand-alliance led by the Congress party at the centre.