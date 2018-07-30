BJP marketing Dogra pride to retrieve doomed electoral prospects: Rana

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU:
National Conference Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, on Sunday asserted that Dogra pride was honour of the people of Jammu region and asked the BJP “not to play politics on it”.
“When in power, the BJP and its ministers never spoke about Dogra pride and once out they are crying hoarse in a vein bid of hoodwinking public opinion,” Rana, according to a statement, said while addressing the workers of erstwhile Kissan Mazdoor Party, which recently merged into National Conference.
He said that BJP mustn’t do “marketing of Duggar pride for retrieving its doomed electoral prospect”. “The people of Jammu region were sagacious enough to see through the grand conspiracy hatched in Delhi to exploit Dogra sentiments.”
“The Dogra pride was close to every individual of the Jammu region, irrespective of caste and religion and they have never shirked in offering any sacrifice for upholding their culture and heritage.”
He alleged that those “using the Dogra pride as a commodity to garner vote and support during elections were worse enemies of Dogriyat”.
“Any attempt of tarnishing the rich Dogra image will be fought with full might. The pride of Dogras is so rich and strong that it does not saviours like the BJP, which for retaining power can compromise with anything and everything.”
“What have they (BJP) done for the Duggardesh during their various stint in the government. The 3-years of PDP-BJP rule will go in the annals of the history as most nightmarish misrule, which brought miseries to the State in general and the Jammu region in particular,” he alleged.
He claimed the BJP is turning speechless when they are asked to spell out one single achievement they registered for the benefit of the Jammu region.
“In wake of the reports about Delhi’s concern over erosion of the BJP in Jammu in the wake of bartering its much trumpeted agenda of Hindutava and the so-called core issues of seven decades to enjoy few loaves of power, a conspiracy has been hatched to generate passions over Dogra pride.”
“The BJP leaders were struggling but shying away to face the people after their betrayal with the Jammu cause and sensing reprisals and backlash, the Nagpur think-tank has revised their strategy by bringing Dogra angle to fore as the nation is entering into the era of general elections to Lok Sabha,” he added.
He asked the people to remain vigilant against attempts of “dividing them on religious and ethnic basis”.
“What could be the irony of the BJP than its national President Amit Shah publicly admitting in the historic Parade Chowk failure of the party run government in the State,” he said
This, Rana said, is “eye opener for those who trusted the hollow slogans of the BJP in 2014 and mandated it massively in both Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections”.
“The scenario is altogether different now that has sounded alarm bells in the BJP rank and file, resulting in stitching of conspiracies, he said, asserting that they will fail in all their misadventures before the firm resolve of the people of Jammu,” he added.