April 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

BJP manifesto promises Art 370, Art 35-A repeal

Vows to build Ram temple, ensure return of Kashmiri Pandits

The BJP on Monday reiterated its commitment to repeal Article 370, which gives Jammu and Kashmir a special status, and Article 35A, which allows the state's legislature to define permanent residents, and pledged in its manifesto to work towards ensuring return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 45-page manifesto titled "Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat" in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and other top leaders of the party, including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley, three days ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
In the manifesto, BJP said it was committed to overcome all obstacles that come in the way of the state's development and to provide adequate financial resources to all its regions, the BJP said in its manifesto that its position since the erstwhile Jan Sangh days has been for abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.
The rightwing party also said it is committed to annulling Article 35A, which it said was "discriminatory" against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir.
"We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state," the BJP said in its manifesto titled 'Sankalp Patra', released here by top party leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party president Amit Shah.
The party has always advocated abrogation of Article 370 and has also been speaking against Article 35A, but its renewed pitch during elections assumes significance.
Both Houses of Parliament would need to support such moves and Shah had recently said his party may get a majority in the Rajya Sabha next year.
Kashmir-based parties are vehemently opposed to any attempt to scrap Article 370 and Article 35A. The Congress in its manifesto has promised to maintain the constitutional status quo on the matter.
In its manifesto, the BJP also said it will take all steps to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for all residents of the state and make all efforts to ensure the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits, who were forced to leave the valley in 1990s due to eruption of terrorism.
The BJP also said its government will provide financial assistance for the resettlement of refugees from West Pakistan, Pakistan administered Jammu and Kashmir (PaJK) and Chhamb.
In its manifesto, the BJP also underscored its commitment to enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, on which it was forced to go slow following widespread opposition from North East states.
The BJP manifesto also promised to build Ram temple at demolished Babri Masjid site Ayodhya and double income of farmers in next three years.

 

