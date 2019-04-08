About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah hit out at Governor Satya Pal Malik following the release of BJP's election manifesto.

Taking on the twitter, Omar wrote "Recently J&K Governor claimed there was no threat to Art 370 & 35-A and that parties like mine were only using them to drum up fear in the elections. I hope his colleagues in the BJP send him a copy of their manifesto."

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its 48-page manifesto in which the party promises abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

              

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah hit out at Governor Satya Pal Malik following the release of BJP's election manifesto.

Taking on the twitter, Omar wrote "Recently J&K Governor claimed there was no threat to Art 370 & 35-A and that parties like mine were only using them to drum up fear in the elections. I hope his colleagues in the BJP send him a copy of their manifesto."

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its 48-page manifesto in which the party promises abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

News From Rising Kashmir

;