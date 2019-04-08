BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah hit out at Governor Satya Pal Malik following the release of BJP's election manifesto.

Taking on the twitter, Omar wrote "Recently J&K Governor claimed there was no threat to Art 370 & 35-A and that parties like mine were only using them to drum up fear in the elections. I hope his colleagues in the BJP send him a copy of their manifesto."

Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday released its 48-page manifesto in which the party promises abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.