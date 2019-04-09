About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP manifesto bundle of lies, PDP rule darkest period: Cong

Stating that special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir was permanent and irrevocable and cannot be diluted, the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President and Party Candidate for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency, Ghulam Ahmad Mir alleged that BJP manifesto was a bundle of lies and PDP rule was the darkest period in the Sttae.
He accused BJP of misleading people over abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A and other sensitive issues for electoral gains. Mir also reminded the people of 2016 unrest under PDP rule, which has pushed the Kashmir valley to the darkest ear, as a result, all the good work done by UPA I & UPA II second under the leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi has been undone by an unholy alliance of PDP BJP.
Addressing election rallies at Kullar Pahalgam and Khanabal in Anantnag , Mir reiterated Congress Party’s commitment to safeguard the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir State, rejecting the BJP’s manifesto in which the Party (BJP) has once again raked abrogation of Article 370, the matter of the fact is, BJP will losing upcoming Lok Sabha Elections miserably and was desperate enough to woo the voters by exploiting them on sensitive issues, Mir also described the manifesto of BJP a bundle of lies.
He was accompanied by senior party leaders Bashir Ahmad Magrey, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Irfan Kullar, Shahena Nadaf, Anayatullah Rather, Abdul Qayoom Shah, Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Mohd Iqbal Mir, Tanveer Ahmad Khan, Hamid Malik and other party leaders
Hitting out at PDP for failing people on all counts, Mir said people of Kashmir especially South Kashmir who voted PDP to power in 2014 feel that they have been punished for voting in favour of PDP.
They voted and supported PDP to stop defeat the BJP in order to ensure that the special status of the State is diluted, but the BJP’s continued tirade against the Art 370 exposed PDP before the people. People have suffered immensely due to the surrender of PDP before BJP, the unholy alliance despite the anger among the people against BJP came into existence, which was taken as punishment by the people of South Kashmir.
He said Congress Party was the architect of Art 370 and 35A of the Constitution of India and will not allow any power to even touch it. We are committed to the dignity and honour of the people in the country and in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh in the State and will do every to address their concerns, G.A Mir maintained.
Accusing BJP for adopting anti-minority policies in the country, Mir said people of India have always remained in communal harmony, but the Centre Govt under PM Narinder Modi was trying hard to divide people into religious and regional lines to gain political mileage, but I am confident people of India will vote against BJP to defeat their nefarious designs, Mir added and appealed the people to cast their vote in favour of Congress Candidates to ensure their victory, for the fact, the victory of Congress Party amounts to safeguarding the unity, harmony and brotherhood in the country and State.

 

