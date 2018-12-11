BJP making strenuous efforts to polarize situation in JK: PDP

Srinagar, Dec 10 :
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday while reacting to BJP leader Dr Jitendra Singh’s statement that Kashmir’s mainstream politicians are more dangerous than separatists asked BJP to explain why it ignored its 25 MLAs and selected a CM candidate from Kashmir who has mere 2 seats in the assembly.
In a statement issued, former Minister and senior PDP leader Naeem Akhtar questioned Dr Jitendra Singh’s assertions, asking that if there was such a lack of trust in other parties of the state, the BJP should have selected its own CM candidate from the party itself. “Why were you (Jitendra Singh) or Kulvinder Gupta or any other BJP leader not chosen as CM candidate of the party from the state. How can you people convince your own voters after such a decision has been taken by your party,” Akhtar asked.
Akhtar further said that BJP has got a univocal agenda which thrives on hate and promotes tensions and that the party has got unnerved due to the recent political developments in Kashmir’s political landscape that unfolded new possibilities and eroded BJP’s blackmailing position. “As elections are in the offing, the BJP is making strenuous efforts to polarize the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as the party has nothing to show to its voters on developmental front. However, people are now well aware about the way in which BJP functions and how the party cares least about the national interest and state’s integrity while fulfilling its own agendas,” Akhtar said.
He added that the party is trying to malign the regional political groups of Jammu and Kashmir as ideologically there is a deep chasm between them and the BJP. “When in need the BJP handshakes with everybody and then back out on its promises. On the contrary, other political parties have exhibited maturity during the crucial times and have reached out to all sections of the society. As far as the PDP is concerned, the party will continue with its endeavor to work for everyone irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” said Akhtar. (KNS)