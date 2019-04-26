BJP made ongoing LS polls ugliest: Soz

April 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Senior Congress leader and former union minister, Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Thursday alleged that the BJP leaders including PM Modi, Amit Shah, Aditya Nath and Pragya Thakur and the likes have made the 2019 Lok Sabha elections “ugliest” of all the elections since the independence of India.

“The Election Commission of India has shown itself in poor light. When Mr. Sunil Arora was appointed as Chief Election Commissioner of India; certain people had apprehended that it would not be possible for him to be steadfast on set norms of the Commission,” Soz alleged. “In that connection, they had also mentioned the extensions in service he had been given by the present dispensation from one superannuation to another. I do not like to believe such critics, even today.”

“But, my assessment on the performance of the ECI is that it has shown a kind of partisan attitude in the discharge of its duty. When it decided to lodge an FIR against Pragya Thakur, the other day, I was disgusted to see that ECI had not shown its nerve to deal with the Terror-Accused, Praghya on bail, under the law, fully.” He said that the “broader question is that the ECI had not even bated its eyes on PM Modi and Amit Shah, who have been promoting extremely sectarian narrative in utter disregard of the Constitution of India. Hasn’t PM Modi been bringing in Armed Forces in his continuous narrative around Pulwama, Balakote and the like? Haven’t the Duo brought in Sectarian Hindutva ideology during their election campaign in the fullest possible manner.”

The ECI has tried to practically show that PM Modi and Amit Shah are entities above law of the land! The ECI should also verify factors on whether or not Amit Shah is a Murder-Accused. As for Terror - Accused Pragya, the Commission’s FIR against her is not its adequate response to her open propagation of sectarian Hindutva, her disrespect to the constitution of India by clear communal reference to Babri Mosque and derogatory and unlawful remarks against Himant Karkare. All this has not constituted any serious offence in the eyes of the ECI! The Commission must know that a vast majority of Indians feel that people like PM Modi, Amit Shah, Aditya Nath Yogi and Pragya Thakur and the like in BJP, have made the election 2019, the ugliest of all the elections since the independence of India!”