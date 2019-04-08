BJP left every segment of society in lurch: Bhalla

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Minister and Congress candidate from Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary seat, Raman Bhalla, on Sunday alleged that during its five year rule in India, “BJP ditched every segment of society and left them in lurch”.

per a statement, Bhalla said this as he continued his election campaign at Khour, Pargwal, New Plot, Janipur, Kot Bhalwal, Jourian, Chamb, Dumi Mallpur, Barnai, Kabir Colony, Talab Tillo, Shakti Nagar, Reharki, Jammu West.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla slammed BJP for allegedly putting Jammu’s interests and development “subservient to the pleasure of vested interests for remaining glued to power”.

“In the process of sharing loaves of power demonstrated divergence to the extent of jingoism when it comes to inciting passions on core issues.”

He said the partnership of the alliance parities “san cohesion as a result of which they people of the state in general and the Jammu region in particular were suffering on account of development”.

He dared BJP ministers to list their achievements with regard to fulfilling the developmental needs of the Jammu region.

“Despite being in power at the Centre and in the State the party failed miserably on governance front and let down Jammu on all fronts”, he said, adding that the “BJP has nothing to showcase as its achievement, least to fulfilling liberal promises during elections”.

only on the front of development but equally in terms of instilling a sense of confidence among the people, has the BJP desperately failed.”

He said the BJP allegedly “ditched each segment of society which feel left out with government was nowhere visible on ground. Coalition partners failed to put their act together and get into operational mode by shunning opportunism and politics of convenience”.

“I will keep pursuing and highlighting every issue, major or minor, to see this constituency progress and prosper, notwithstanding the odds”, he assured the people and said that their support, cooperation and, above all, feedback and counseling about the needs of the constituency are vital for development of constituency.

He accused the BJP of “reversing some of the prestigious projects launched during the tenure of Congress for putting the Jammu region on equal pedestal of development”.

“Hunger for power took toll of the opportunistic alliance, which was overtly and covertly working towards weakening the very idea of Jammu and Kashmir,” Bhalla said.

is passing through most difficult times and if the situation is not handled with political far-sight and sagacity, the consequences could be grave not only for Jammu and Kashmir but entire India.”

Bhalla alleged that while the “insensitive coalition failed in assuaging urges and aspirations of the people on political front, its record in governance was quite dismal”. “The state was virtually witnessing mis-governance with government nowhere to be seen on ground”, he said.

“If all there was any visibility of the PDP and BJP anywhere in the state, it was for all the wrong reasons of exploiting people and inciting them to fight each other.”