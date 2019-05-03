About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP led government trying to erode rights of working people: CITU

‘Management-bureaucracy-police nexus suppressing working class protests’

 On International Labour Day, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Thursday held a rally at Polo Ground Srinagar.
Addressing the rally, CITU State President Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami lamented that Trade Union Movement has always been ignored by the government. Since long there has been a nexus between management, bureaucracy and police to suppress the working class. Wherever there are legitimate demands of the working class, this nexus in the name of law-and-order harass the workers and their representatives and deprive them the right of collective bargaining. This has reached to crescendo since the incumbent BJP government took over five years back.
He said BJP led government is trying to erode the rights of the working people which had been achieved through their hard struggles. In the name of reform and benefit to the corporate sector, the government is hell bent to disarm the working class of their legitimate rights for better working conditions.
Tarigami alleged that labour laws are not being implemented properly and even the minimum wages are denied to workers working in different sectors. The Supreme Court direction for equal-work-equal-pay is not being implemented. Construction workers working in different projects (in private as well as government sector) have been left to fend for themselves as authorities are least bothered about their welfare.
He said the long and genuine demands of scheme workers, particularly ASHA and other NRHM workers, including Rs 10,000 as fixed wages, covering them under health insurance scheme, enhancement of ANC upto Rs 350, accidental cover to the tune of Rs three lakh, have not been fulfilled so far. Similarly, the demands of Anganwari Workers/Helpers of social security benefits, including gratuity, pension, provident fund, medical facilities etc have not been met. Recently the government had announced enhancement of Rs 500 per month to their wages, but that too is pending.
Mid-Day Meal and CPW workers and artisans have been demanding their rights which the authorities have totally ignored. MGNREGA employees, Contractuals, Need Based, Seasonal, Casual Labouers, Daily Wagers are neglected and their long pending demands are not met. Daily wagers/casual labourers are awaiting their regularization although government had issued SRO two years back, which is quite disappointing.
May Day is the only day which is celebrated cutting across the geographical and religious barriers. Tributes are being paid to Chicago martyrs, who fought for the rights of working class to work of eight hours a day.
Others who spoke on the occasion included senior CITU leaders, Mohammad Afzal Parray, Abdul Gani Bhat, Abdul Rasheed Najar, Parvez Ahmad Kuchey, Bashir Ahmad Bandipora, Mubeena, Lateefa, Dilshada leaders of Anganwadi and Mubeena, Misra, Dilshada leaders of ASHA workers.

 

Latest News

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

Former BJP activist injured after being shot at by gunmen in Tral

May 02 | Agencies
Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

Restrictions imposed in Shopian district for one month

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

Gurez, Sonmarg receive fresh snowfall, rain lashes other parts of Kash ...

May 02 | Agencies
Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

Doctor, son held after woman dies at hospital in Akhnoor

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

Cong conceded walkover to BJP in J&K vis-a-vis optics: Omar

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

Former BJP MLA detained in assault case in Jammu

May 02 | Agencies
Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

Youth goes missing in Kangan Ganderbal

May 02 | Umar Raina
BSNL launches

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fibre' broadband service in Pulwama

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

Press freedom under serious threat from govts worldwide: IPI

May 02 | Press Trust of India
US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

US signs over $1 billion missile contracts as it exits arms treaty: Re ...

May 02 | Agencies
Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

Pakistan military too must take right decisions: US

May 02 | Press Trust of India
CBSE Class XII results announced

CBSE Class XII results announced

May 02 | RK Web News
Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

Afghans call for ceasefire as huge peace summit wraps up

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

Mirwaiz condemns youth detentions in South Kashmir

May 02 | RK Online Desk
All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

All members should abide by UN decision on Azhar: UN chief

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

Musharraf requests Pak court to postpone trial in treason case

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India

Why Imran wants Modi to continue as India's PM, asks Chidambaram

May 02 | Press Trust of India
Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

Traffic suspnded on Mughal road after landslides

May 02 | RK Online Desk
Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch

Schools closed after cross-LoC firing in Poonch's Kerni sector

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

India-Pak troops exchange heavy fire along LoC in Poonch

May 02 | Nazim Ali Manhas
Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

Govt forces detain 26 youth from Shopian, Pulwama villages

May 02 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

BJP led government trying to erode rights of working people: CITU

‘Management-bureaucracy-police nexus suppressing working class protests’

              

 On International Labour Day, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Thursday held a rally at Polo Ground Srinagar.
Addressing the rally, CITU State President Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami lamented that Trade Union Movement has always been ignored by the government. Since long there has been a nexus between management, bureaucracy and police to suppress the working class. Wherever there are legitimate demands of the working class, this nexus in the name of law-and-order harass the workers and their representatives and deprive them the right of collective bargaining. This has reached to crescendo since the incumbent BJP government took over five years back.
He said BJP led government is trying to erode the rights of the working people which had been achieved through their hard struggles. In the name of reform and benefit to the corporate sector, the government is hell bent to disarm the working class of their legitimate rights for better working conditions.
Tarigami alleged that labour laws are not being implemented properly and even the minimum wages are denied to workers working in different sectors. The Supreme Court direction for equal-work-equal-pay is not being implemented. Construction workers working in different projects (in private as well as government sector) have been left to fend for themselves as authorities are least bothered about their welfare.
He said the long and genuine demands of scheme workers, particularly ASHA and other NRHM workers, including Rs 10,000 as fixed wages, covering them under health insurance scheme, enhancement of ANC upto Rs 350, accidental cover to the tune of Rs three lakh, have not been fulfilled so far. Similarly, the demands of Anganwari Workers/Helpers of social security benefits, including gratuity, pension, provident fund, medical facilities etc have not been met. Recently the government had announced enhancement of Rs 500 per month to their wages, but that too is pending.
Mid-Day Meal and CPW workers and artisans have been demanding their rights which the authorities have totally ignored. MGNREGA employees, Contractuals, Need Based, Seasonal, Casual Labouers, Daily Wagers are neglected and their long pending demands are not met. Daily wagers/casual labourers are awaiting their regularization although government had issued SRO two years back, which is quite disappointing.
May Day is the only day which is celebrated cutting across the geographical and religious barriers. Tributes are being paid to Chicago martyrs, who fought for the rights of working class to work of eight hours a day.
Others who spoke on the occasion included senior CITU leaders, Mohammad Afzal Parray, Abdul Gani Bhat, Abdul Rasheed Najar, Parvez Ahmad Kuchey, Bashir Ahmad Bandipora, Mubeena, Lateefa, Dilshada leaders of Anganwadi and Mubeena, Misra, Dilshada leaders of ASHA workers.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;