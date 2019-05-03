BJP led government trying to erode rights of working people: CITU

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

‘Management-bureaucracy-police nexus suppressing working class protests’

On International Labour Day, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Thursday held a rally at Polo Ground Srinagar.

Addressing the rally, CITU State President Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami lamented that Trade Union Movement has always been ignored by the government. Since long there has been a nexus between management, bureaucracy and police to suppress the working class. Wherever there are legitimate demands of the working class, this nexus in the name of law-and-order harass the workers and their representatives and deprive them the right of collective bargaining. This has reached to crescendo since the incumbent BJP government took over five years back.

He said BJP led government is trying to erode the rights of the working people which had been achieved through their hard struggles. In the name of reform and benefit to the corporate sector, the government is hell bent to disarm the working class of their legitimate rights for better working conditions.

Tarigami alleged that labour laws are not being implemented properly and even the minimum wages are denied to workers working in different sectors. The Supreme Court direction for equal-work-equal-pay is not being implemented. Construction workers working in different projects (in private as well as government sector) have been left to fend for themselves as authorities are least bothered about their welfare.

He said the long and genuine demands of scheme workers, particularly ASHA and other NRHM workers, including Rs 10,000 as fixed wages, covering them under health insurance scheme, enhancement of ANC upto Rs 350, accidental cover to the tune of Rs three lakh, have not been fulfilled so far. Similarly, the demands of Anganwari Workers/Helpers of social security benefits, including gratuity, pension, provident fund, medical facilities etc have not been met. Recently the government had announced enhancement of Rs 500 per month to their wages, but that too is pending.

Mid-Day Meal and CPW workers and artisans have been demanding their rights which the authorities have totally ignored. MGNREGA employees, Contractuals, Need Based, Seasonal, Casual Labouers, Daily Wagers are neglected and their long pending demands are not met. Daily wagers/casual labourers are awaiting their regularization although government had issued SRO two years back, which is quite disappointing.

May Day is the only day which is celebrated cutting across the geographical and religious barriers. Tributes are being paid to Chicago martyrs, who fought for the rights of working class to work of eight hours a day.

Others who spoke on the occasion included senior CITU leaders, Mohammad Afzal Parray, Abdul Gani Bhat, Abdul Rasheed Najar, Parvez Ahmad Kuchey, Bashir Ahmad Bandipora, Mubeena, Lateefa, Dilshada leaders of Anganwadi and Mubeena, Misra, Dilshada leaders of ASHA workers.