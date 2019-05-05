BJP leadershot dead in Verinag

May 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Vice District President of Anantnag was shot dead by gunmen at Verinag area of the district on Saturday night.

Reports said that the gunmen fired upon the man identified as Gul Mohammad Mir (60) alias Attal son of Abdul Karim Mir at Nowgam area of Verinag at around 10:00 pm.

In the incident, Gul received critical bullet wounds in his chest and abdomen.

BJP senior leader and former MLC Sofi Yousuf confirmed that Gul Mohammad was District Vice President of BJP for Anantnag, and had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections for Dooru assembly segment in 2008 and 2014.

A police officer said Gull was taken to District Hospital Anantnag where doctors declared him brought dead.

A senior doctor said that Gul received five bullet wounds, three in chest and two in the abdomen.

Police has registered a case, a spokesman said.p

"Police is investigating the circumstances of the crime, " he said.

(Picture arrangement: Sheikh Mashooq/ Rising Kashmir)