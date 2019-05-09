BJP leaders to face action for offering bribe to Leh scribes

May 09, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

In a major embarrassment to the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu Kashmir, two of its senior leaders including its State chief Ravinder Raina are set to face law on allegation of trying to bribe scribes to “swing votes” in favour of their party in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls in Leh.

On May 3, the Press Club of Leh in a written complaint to the authorities had alleged that BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa in presence of BJP State President Ravinder Raina handed over cash-filled envelopes to four of its members.

Soon after receiving the complaint, Leh District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa had called for registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the two BJP leaders.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Rinchen Angmo, who was the whistle-blower of the incident, said it was after a news conference that BJP MLC Vikram Randhawa approached them with an envelope.

“It was May 2 and the BJP had called for a news conference regarding their poll campaigning for next day,” she said.

Angmo, who works as a freelancer, said soon after the news conference was over, the BJP leaders called some of them separately and handed over envelopes in their hands.

“When we asked them what it is, the BJP MLC said it’s a token of love,” she said.

Smelling fish, Angmo said she opened the envelope only to find brand new Rs 500 notes inside.

“I don’t know how much it was, but it was heavy. I categorically refused to take it, but they insisted to keep it,” she said. “I then put it on the table and left.”

Angmo said the entire episode took place in presence of state BJP chief Ravinder Raina.

“We (journalist) were shocked but they (BJP leaders) kept telling us that it is a culture everywhere. They said such things happen regularly even in Jammu,” she said.

The incident was also caught on hotel’s CCTV camera and the video is trending on social media for the past few days.

Meanwhile, Leh District Election Officer (DEO) and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa told Rising Kashmir that the court has directed Police to take action against the BJP leaders involved in the case.

“We approached the district court on Tuesday through Police and sought directions for registration of an FIR in the matter,” Lavasa said. “So, today the court directed Police to take action against the culprits.”

A day after the incident, seven journalists from Press Club Leh wrote a letter to local Station House Officer (SHO) and asked him to register an FIR against Raina and Randhawa for “violating the Model Code of Conduct and also for their attempt to bribe media persons of Ladakh”.

“After a news conference on May 2, these two leaders tried to bribe the media persons by offering money in envelopes in a bid to use our platform to influence the outcome of the elections,” seven journalists of the PCL wrote in the complaint addressed to the Station House Officer (SHO).

In response to the complaint, Raina had written a letter to the press body's president Morup Stanzin terming the allegations as “totally false, baseless, without any evidence and seems politically motivated”.

Seeking the press club’s apology for “false propaganda”, Raina had written that he would file a defamation case against the body if it did not tender an apology over the allegations.

Meanwhile, political parties are demanding stern against the BJP leaders involved in the incident.

National Conference Vice President and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday said action must be taken in the alleged bribery of journalists by BJP leaders in Leh.

“In light of the CCTV footage purported to show BJP leaders attempting to bribe journalists in Leh, I'm retweeting my original tweet with the letter of complaint by the Press Club Leh. Action must follow (sic)," he tweeted. "This is the CCTV footage of the alleged bribery attempt. Kudos to the journalists in Leh, their integrity and honesty is a shining example for their fellow journalists (sic)."

Referring to the incident, the Congress spokesperson said the Returning Officer had also written to the CEO in this regard, but no action seemed to have been taken so far.

“Congress believes that only stern action against violation of MCC and attempting to bribe reporters will restore the confidence of the people in a democratic process,” the spokesperson said.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday termed action against the BJP by Deputy Commissioner Leh, as “appreciable”, stating that such actions play a vital role in restoring peoples’ faith in the institutions of democracy and fair play.

In a statement, PDP leader and former minister Naeem Akhtar said it was now established that the BJP had destroyed the institutions all across and was busy trying to do that every day sans any remorse.

“The stiff resistance by the local media in Ladakh to such undemocratic measures of the BJP is worth hailing and it has made every law abiding and peace loving citizen of the state proud,” Akhtar said.

He alleged that it was the BJP that introduced money during the municipal, panchayat and recently-held parliament polls in Jammu Kashmir.

“But the BJP met resistance in the State where they wanted to capture public opinion by use of money. The people here in union have told the saffron brigade that they are not available for this,” he said.