BJP leader’s mother dies in road accident

Rising Kashmir NewsBandipora, Oct 25:
Mother of BJP District President Bandipora Sheikh Waseem Bari lost her life after she met with an accident in central Kashmir on Thursday, while Bari’s sister sustained serious injuries.
The deceased identified as Nelofar Begum along with her daughter Gousia Islam were traveling in an Alto Maruti car bearing registration number JK-04-5200 from Mansbal to Ganderbal when it collided with a truck bearing registration number JK 07-4014, resulting in injuries to both the mother and daughter.
The duo was soon rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment, from where they were referred to SKIMS Soura hospital for the specialized treatment. However, Nelofar Begum succumbed to injuries and Gousia is being treated at the critical care. Meanwhile, police have taken the cognizance of the case.