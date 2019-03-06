BJP leaders meet Guv

March 06, 2019 |

Dr. Nirmal Singh, Speaker Legislative Assembly and Sh. Ravinder Raina, former MLA and State President, BJP, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

BJP leaders who have returned from the tour of border areas in Jammu region, briefed Governor about the prevailing scenario and requested for expediting construction of community and individual bunkers at border areas; reconstruction of houses damaged due to shelling, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna; early deployment of bullet proof ambulances to the border areas of Poonch, Nowshera, Sunderbani, R.S. Pura and Akhnoor and adequate availability of Health care services for the residents of the border areas.

Governor assured urgent consideration of their demands.