BJP leader’s killing raises eyebrows over security withdrawal of political workers

May 06, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

FIR be registered against those who issued directions on security withdrawal: NC leader

The killing of senior Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Gul Mohammad Mir in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district has raised question mark over mechanism adopted in withdrawing security of political leaders and workers in the State.

Mir, 60, was shot dead with by militants inside his home at Nowgam, Verinag in Anantnag on Saturday night.

He had received five bullet injuries.

Mir, the district vice-president of BJP for Anantnag, was associated with the rightwing party since past 20 years.

He was provided two police men as security cover.

“In January this year, his security was withdrawn by authorities without considering threats to his life,” BJP spokesman, Altaf Thakur said.

Mir had unsuccessfully contested assembly elections for Dooru assembly segment in 2008 and 2014.

Thakur said Mir had to stay in Srinagar for two months (October and November, 2018) due to safety concerns after unknown gunmen had barged inside his house and ransacked household items in September last year. Mir was not at home when the incident took place.

He said in January this year, Mir’s security was removed by the government.

“His security was not restored despite the party taking up the matter with concerned authorities several times,” Thakur said.

A senior police officer told Rising Kashmir that Mir was not provided security as he was “not categorised” for protection.

“Security is given to those who are categorized by government,” he said.

When asked how he availed protection of two policemen earlier, the officer said some things had earlier happened under persuasion at local level.

One among the five sons of Mir is working with CRPF while another is working at Srinagar office of BJP.

“Only his youngest son and daughter were at home when he was shot dead in kitchen between 8:30 to 8:45 pm on Saturday,” Thakur said.

Mir’s killing is fourth such killing since 2017.

Shabir Ahmad Bhat, BJP youth president for Pulwama district, was killed in August 2018; Ghulam Nabi Patail, BJP worker from Shadimarg area in Pulwama, was killed in April 2018 and Gowhar Bhat, party’s youth president for Shopian, was killed in November 2017.

The Governor administration in February this year withdrew security cover of over 900 people, , thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles.

Those persons, whose security was withdrawn in the aftermath of Pulwama attack in February in which 40 CRPF were killed, included mainstream politicians and separatists.

However, the State Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) restored security cover of over 400 politicians after political parties complained to Election Commission of India that withdrawal of security was a “conspiracy to sabotage” the election process and jeopardise the safety of political workers in the conflict -hit State.

NC leader and former law minister, Syed Basharat Bukhari questioned whether any assessment of threat to political persons was conducted before the security withdrawal.

“If any Superintendent of Police had provided guard to any person, he must have done this because of certain reason. When the security was withdrawn, was that reason (threat) re-assessed,” he asked.

He questioned the Government’s proper assessment of threats to political persons in the Valley.

“If the assessment could have been carried properly, Mir’s life could have been saved,” Bukhari said.

He said the SSP/SP head the districts and they understand the political, administrative nuances of their districts and threat perception to certain persons.

The former minister sought registration of FIR against those at the help of affairs, who issued directions on security withdrawal without considering the threat perception to political person’s life.

“Now the Governor has ordered an inquiry. What will the children of Mir get from this inquiry?” he said.

